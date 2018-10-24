In pictures: Dedworth Big Draw

Children took the time to remember the soldiers that died in the First World War at the Dedworth Big Draw event this weekend.

Youngsters who went to Dedworth Library on Sunday, October 21, got the chance to colour in pictures of poppies, medals and soldiers hats.

Organised by Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) in partnership with the library, the children got their hands on a number of armistice themed pictures which they got to draw on.

He said: “It was good to see local people come together to spend time at the library and create a drawing to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War. I am working with the big draw organisers to run another event in Dedworth next year- it’s a great way to bring young and old together.”

Mayor and Mayoress Paul and Laura Lion were also at the event to see how the children were getting on.

Heather Allen, who works at the library, said: “The children did have fun, they coloured in some lovely pictures.

“It was really nice, it’s always nice to see the mayor here, he came and looked around and complimented our library which was really nice.

“He commented on how good the place is looking, even though we are six-years old now.

“It’s just a way of getting children to remember and that these events happen and to keep it in their minds.”