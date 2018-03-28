Family and friends bid farewell following death of 109-year-old Irene Thompson

Family and friends bid farewell to Irene Thompson this week after she passed away at the grand age of 109.

The remarkable life of the former Datchet resident, who lived at the Clara Court care home in Courthouse Road, came to an end on March 11, with her funeral being held at Slough Crematorium on Monday.

Her son, Ian Thomspon, of Datchet Parish Council, paid tribute to his mum, who he said continued to live a lively lifestyle well past her 100th birthday,

He said: “Mum was quite lively getting about and she used to love going down to the farm shop in the village.

“She was always around and we just continued life as normal.”

Born in Sheen in December 1908, Irene lived through two world wars while living in London.

She worked as a telephonist for the Lissen Spark Plugs company where she met her future husband Frank, with the couple later having their only son Ian. They moved from

Richmond to Datchet 20 years ago to live in sheltered accommodation in Montrose Avenue, but Frank sadly passed away shortly after.

After almost two decades spent in the village, Irene spent her final year living at Maidenhead’s Clara Court care home. During her time there, staff took her on a reminiscing trip to the site of the former Brooklands race track where she spent many days out with her husband.

She also had a visit from Prime Minister Theresa May to celebrate her 109th birthday on December 11, with the two happily chatting away.

Following news of Irene’s death, the Maidenhead MP sent a letter to her family offering her condolences.

Ian added: “The fact that Theresa and came and saw mum right in the middle of dealing with a tough time in Brussels was really appreciated. They really got on well.”