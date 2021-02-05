North Maidenhead resign place in Thames Valley Cricket League after failing to resolve ground dispute

North Maidenhead Cricket Club have resigned from the Thames Valley Cricket League with immediate effect after failing to resolve a dispute with landlord Peter Prior over the tenure of their ground at Summerleaze Road.

The Thames Valley League has been waiting on the dispute being settled before publishing its divisional structure and fixtures for the 2021 season.

Yesterday morning (Wednesday) the league tweeted: “I am sorry to advise that North Maidenhead CC have resigned from the TVCL with immediate effect following a dispute over the tenure of their Summerleaze Road ground with their landlord.

“Now that the North Maidenhead issue has been resolved, albeit unsatisfactorily, we will be able to publish the divisional structure and fixtures for the 2021 season. Watch this space.”

The Thames Valley League is set to hold its AGM over Zoon on Thursday, February 25, with clubs set to take part in an online vote over potential rule changes.