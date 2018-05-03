Cricket clubs warned to be on 'red alert' over attempted break-ins

Cricket clubs should be on ‘red alert’ in the coming weeks as thieves may target their tools and equipment.

The chairman of Pinkneys Green Cricket Club issued the warning following an attempted break in at the Pinkneys Drive team’s clubhouse over the weekend.

Kevin Snapes, 53, who lives in that area, said only superficial damage was caused and nothing was taken.

But he worried other clubs could be targeted given Boyne Hill Cricket Club was broken into last month and the thief or thieves unsuccessfully attempted to raid its till.

“I think everyone just needs to be on red alert for a couple of weeks,” Kevin said.

“I am sure all of these people will get caught.

“I don’t want any other cricket clubs to suffer damage.”

He believed thieves target items such as the expensive lawnmowers and leaf blowers.

The attempted break-in at Pinkneys Green happened between 9.30pm on Saturday and noon the next day.

Boyne Hill, in Highway, was broken into between 10pm on Friday, April 6 and 9am the next day.

The individual or group forced entry through the clubhouse front window, managed to open the shutter to the bar but were unable to open the till.

Nothing appeared to be stolen but the clubhouse was damaged.

And between 11am on Saturday, March 10 and 9am the following day, White Waltham Cricket Club was targeted.

A group tried to break into the club’s garage block but could not force the door open.

Kevin believes the clubs get targeted because they are usually based on the edge of towns or in fields.

“They see it as easy pickings,” he said.

Call 101 with any information on the attempted break ins. Use 999 when a crime is happening.