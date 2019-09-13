No serious injuries in Cox Green bus collision

A school bus carrying Cox Green School pupils was involved in a collision on Monday.

The incident took place outside the school in Highfield Lane – it involved an Apple Travel Ltd bus which was on its way to take pupils home.

The collision, which didn’t cause any serious injuries, was described by Thames Valley Police on Monday as ‘a minor collision involving a school bus, a car and a bicycle’.

The coach ended up back on school property.

A tweet sent out by the school at 3.55pm said ‘there has been an accident outside the front of school which is likely to result in a delay with the Apple Coach C’.

It continued: “Everyone is safe and no cause for concern. If you have not already been contacted and your child is on Bus C, please call the school.”

A statement released by the school on Tuesday read: “Police attended Cox Green School following a collision outside the front of the school yesterday involving one of the Apple coaches and passing motorists.

“Apple Coaches have an excellent safety record and this is the only incident involving Apple Coaches in over ten years of providing the service to the school.

“Headteacher Ms Walsh would like to thank all parents who came in to collect their children at very short notice, to acknowledge the maturity of our students who were on the coach and to thank the staff who stayed with the students until everyone had been collected.

“School first aiders were on hand, but no medical treatment was required.”

A spokeswoman for Apple Travel said: “We are obviously carrying out an internal investigation into this accident and will be happy to comment once this is complete.”