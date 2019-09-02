Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show takes place on Saturday, September 7

A host of cups and trophies are up for grabs for those entering classes in the Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show.

The show, held at Cox Green Youth and Community Centre in Highfield Lane, will take place on Saturday, September 7.

Adult competitions cost 50p per entry, with a maximum payment of £5. Sections include vegetable, fruit and flower, handicraft, preserves, art and photography.

Entry in the junior competitions are free and in two age groups: seven and under, or eight to 14.

Martin Little, a member of the organising committee, said: “It’s a nice friendly village show which people enjoy. When the show opens, we encourage people to view all the entries, see how they have got on, maybe get some ideas for entering next year’s show.”

Doors open at 2.30pm. Afternoon tea will be served by the Cox Green Townswomen’s Guild, and at 5pm, prizes will be presented by Advertiser editor James Preston.

Anyone who would like to enter is asked to do so by September 3 and to take their items to the centre from 8.30am-10.15am on the day.

Visit coxgreencommunitycentre.org.uk/horticultural-show.html