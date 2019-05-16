Theresa May enjoys kickabout at annual Cox Green Fair

The Prime Minister put on her shooting boots at the Cox Green Fair on Saturday.

The annual fair, held at Brill Green in Cox Green Lane, saw a crowd of about 1,000 people attend.

Visitors got the chance to pet small animals, take part in maypole dancing, and enjoy the stalls.

The mayor, Cllr Paul Lion, was present, along with Theresa May, who looked around the stalls and even had a quick kickabout before posing for pictures with members of Wargrave Women and Girls Football Club.

David Maskell, Cox Green Fair committee chairman, said: “People enjoy coming to this event because it’s a good community atmosphere.”

On the Prime Minister’s football skills he added: “I think she did very well when you consider all the pressure she is under.”