Housing Solutions opens redeveloped Brill House in Cox Green

A controversial redevelopment of a former residential home was officially opened yesterday (Wednesday).

Brill House, in Mercia Road, was originally a sheltered housing scheme for over 55s.

A planning application from Housing Solutions was submitted to the Royal Borough in August 2016 to redevelop the site, in order ‘to provide a range of well-designed and accessible housing accommodation’.

The idea was brought about by the Brill family, who gifted the land – and Brill Green – for the continued use of Cox Green residents.

The new development comprises of seven houses, two of which will be for shared ownership, and the remainder for social renting.

There will also be a two- storey block housing with six flats at the bottom and five on the top, also for social rent.

Residents at the Mokattam Care Home in Altwood Bailey will occupy part of the refurbished two-storey block.

Three generations of the Brill family were at the site yesterday (Wednesday) for the official opening.

Brill House has a controversial planning history following a public consultation in 2016, with concerns that there would not be sufficient housing for the elderly.

Orla Gallagher, Housing Solutions chief executive, said: “It is wonderful to welcome three generations of the Brill family back to Cox Green to officially open Brill House.

“The scheme is a fantastic legacy which their family gave to the local people of Cox Green over 50 years ago.

“The scheme opening is a culmination of five years work between Housing Solutions, the Royal Borough, Katherine Allen Architects and Feltham Construction.

“Housing Solutions’ core value is to provide good quality affordable homes that people are proud to live in and Brill House is a fabulous example of our work in the local community.

“We are immensely proud of the bespoke scheme we have created, which has been sympathetically designed to sit well in its village surroundings and we hope the new residents are incredibly happy with their new homes.”