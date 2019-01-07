In pictures: Model railway exhibition at Cox Green Community Centre

There was a good service on all lines at a model railway exhibition in Maidenhead.

Cox Green Community Centre in Highfield Lane was the station stop for the Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club’s (MMDMRC) annual showcase on Saturday, January 5 where nearly 600 people and nine model layouts trundled along the tracks.

The club was formed in 1968 and provides a focal point for an active group of modellers who all share the same keen interest.

Models cover different scales and eras, from early steam to modern diesels.

It meets weekly in Maidenhead but hosted it's yearly exhibition to raise funds for the club’s other upcoming events and projects through a small entry fee.

MMDMRC chairman Mark Pollard said he was pleased with the diversity of visitors the event welcomed.

“It was a really good day. We had nearly 600 through the door which was good, a mixture of families and enthusiasts,” he said.

“It is good to see a range of people. The way model railways have come on now – we have engines with sound.

“[The money] goes to funding our next project – a representation of West London.”

Mark added he enjoyed the feedback the exhibition received, including older people who commented that some of the models reminded them of their childhood.

“Model making is my art streak,” he said. “It is different to what I do all day. Jules Holland is a big railway modeller.

“We’re just a group of people sharing a common interest. We just bounce off each other.”