Cox Green Luncheon Club hosts Christmas celebration

Members of Cox Green Luncheon Club experienced an extra bit of sparkle on Tuesday, December 11.

The club is run by volunteers from All Saints Church, The Church of the Good Shepherd Cox Green, St Edmund Campion Church and the local community.

It provides lunch for more than 40 members every Tuesday, but last week was its Christmas celebration.

It was a community effort with Johnson & Johnson funding the event, as well as setting up the Cox Green Community Centre hall and serving meals, and Cox Green Beavers making the table decorations.

The lunch was followed with tea and mince pies and a raffle with some prizes donated by businesses.