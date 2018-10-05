Campaigner questions letters written in support of private school Cox Green development

Letters supporting a proposed combined Claires Court School campus mostly came from outside the postcodes affected by the development, campaigners have claimed.

The announcement was made at a Cox Green Says No (CGSN) meeting on Wednesday, September 26, where residents opposing the private school’s plans for land off Cannon Lane were updated on the planning application.

They oppose Claires Court’s bid to move its girls’ site in College Avenue and the senior boys’ site in Ray Mill Road East to the junior boys’ campus, and build 157 houses there, citing traffic issues, greenbelt loss and potential wildlife harm as objections.

Campaigner Gill Alton told the audience at the Cox Green Community Centre in Highfield Lane that from her count, 91 per cent of letters sent to the council which supported Claires Court up to September 10 were from outside the SL6 3 and SL6 4 postcodes, which cover Cox Green, Woodlands Park, White Waltham and Altwood.

She said that of 2,089 supportive letters, 190 came from inside the two postcodes. In comparison, she found that 833 of the 980 letters sent objecting to the plans came from there.

She pointed to the fact that the three furthest letters sent in support of Claires Court came from the Ugandan capital Kampala, Bangkok and Melbourne. The Australian city is 16,930km from Cox Green, Ms Alton added.

“As a general rule, they are not going to feel the pain everyday,” she said.

“Your letters do make a difference.

“People think it is a done deal but with that amount of letters from local people raising planning points it can’t be a done deal, because it has to be justified.”

In response, Claires Court principal Hugh Wilding described the more than 2,000 supporting letters as ‘almost unprecedented’.

He added nearly 1,000 came from within the SL6 postcodes and that ‘more people in Maidenhead support our plans than oppose them’, noting that other areas in the town were also included in the planning application. If the girls’ and senior boys’ sites are moved, they would be replaced with a combined 64 homes.