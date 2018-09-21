Cox Green Says No not political insists Conservative candidate leader

A Conservative candidate for Cox Green who is also campaigning against a new Claires Court School campus has insisted the protest is non-political.

Phil Haseler, who leads the Cox Green Says No (CGSN) campaign, hoped the private school’s application to move its College Avenue and Ray Mill Road East facilities to its campus off Cannon Lane would be decided before next May.

Some 157 houses are planned for the land and campaigners are concerned it would impact traffic, the greenbelt and the water supply.

Asked by the Advertiser if his candidacy with the Conservatives risked politicising the campaign, Mr Haseler said: “We have made it clear from the start of the campaign in 2016 that CGSN is a non-political community campaign group.

“I have led this campaign as a Cox Green resident, a retired police sergeant with 30 years’ service, not as a selected Conservative candidate and this will remain the case.

“I announced on our campaign Facebook group that I had been selected immediately, to show my transparency, openness and honesty. I would like to reiterate Cox Green Says No is a non-political group and it will remain a non- political group.”