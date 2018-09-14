In pictures: Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show 2018

The weekend’s horticultural show was the latest to nearly fall victim to hot summer weather.

But the efforts of the Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show committee to hold the event did not go to waste as it enjoyed a strong turnout.

Entries are believed to be up from the previous year and a mixture of old and young were able to enjoy the community event, which was held on Saturday, September 8 at the Cox Green Community Centre in Highfield Lane.

Participants could try their hand in sections such as floral, handicrafts, domestic and art.

A late burst of rain in August meant runner beans and tomatoes in the vegetable and fruit section came out impressively.

There was also a raft of prizes for entrants to aim for.

The committee has aimed to get young people interested but finds as some grow older, they stop going to the show.

But committee member Martin Little, 56, also said that a mum told him her children had been excitedly asking about when the show was happening for the last year.

“It’s really important to keep these things going,” he added.

“Once it is stopped it doesn’t start again.

“It’s just a bit of fun.

“People come along in the afternoon and look at how they have done, and how everybody has done.”The committee will not rest on its laurels of another successful show, however.

Its next meeting will be held in October, when it will start planning for 2019’s event.