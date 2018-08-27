Summer activities camp children donate to foodshare

Food and essential items were donated by children as their summer camp activities came to a close last week.

Young people aged 5-11, who had been enjoying events such as circus skills lessons and a silent disco at the Cox Green Community Centre, helped out Maidenhead Foodshare on Friday, August 17.

It was the last day of the Highfield Lane centre’s summer programme for children and its manager decided to ask them to bring in items to donate to those less fortunate in order to take part in traditional party games.

Rose Rutland, 58, said: “We said there would be no charge (to go) but every child that came in had to make three donations to the foodbank.”

Children helped Maidenhead Foodshare’s trustee Lester Tanner load their items into a car. They included cereals, tinned goods and sanitary items. Rose hoped the children would learn about how the foodshare helps people in need.

Maidenhead Foodshare, based in King Street, helps the centre’s pre-school breakfast club, Rose said, and the centre wanted ‘to give something back to them’.

Lester said the donation was ‘tremendous’ and believed it is ‘important’ to show future generations the work the foodshare does.