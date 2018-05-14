In pictures: Hundreds enjoy the music and stalls at Cox Green fair

The afternoon downpour didn’t dampen the spirits of visitors at Cox Green’s annual fair on Saturday.

Hundreds of people attended the fair, which included maypole dancing, live music and dancing and featured more than 20 stalls from community groups and small businesses.

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenehad, Cllr John Lenton, officially opened the event, which also saw the Prime Minister make an appearance.

David Maskell, fair committee chairman, has been involved with the event in various forms since the 1980s.

Speaking about Theresa May, he said: “It was great to have her there as she’s a great constituency MP and it was much appreciated by everyone there, especially the charity groups.”

Throughout the day there were performances by the Cox Green School Jazz Orchestra, a rock choir, and Wessex Junior School led the maypole dancing.

“All the initial feedback I’ve had has been really positive,” said David.

“Although the rain later on did get a bit much, people still seemed to have a good time but then it really came down.

“But the jazz band and the rest of the music was all really great.”