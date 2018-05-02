Sister of victim of drink-driver raises thousands for road safety charity

A road safety charity has received thousands of pounds from the sister of a university student who was killed by a drink-driver.

Keren Hollands, 24, from Cox Green, has completed 12 half-marathons in just over a year in memory of her sibling Bryony, a former Cox Green School pupil.

She was killed in August 2015 aged 19 near Nottingham when a driver lost control of his car, fatally injuring the University of Sheffield music student.

Thomas Burney was sentenced to eight years in prison for causing her death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to her boyfriend, Ben Evans.

Keren has raised £4,600 for Brake, which campaigns for safer roads and supports families that fall victim to dangerous drivers.

She said she was ‘so thrilled’ about managing to raise the total and ‘so grateful to everyone who has donated’.

“Running 12 half-marathons over the last 13 months has been extremely tough,” she added.

“I intended to run 12 in 12 months, but over Christmas I had emergency surgery to remove my appendix so that set me back a little.

“It was tough knowing that I had three more to do at that point but wasn’t able to run until I was better.

“But I am so thrilled that I have completed the challenge only a few weeks outside of the original finish date.”

Preparation for the half-marathons has been ‘very tough’ and Keren was only able to rest for a few days before resuming running.

Her challenges included the Wokingham Half Marathon in February last year, the Oxford Half Marathon in October and ending on the Maidenhead Easter 10 in March.

“I always dedicate the last few miles to victims of dangerous driving and the last mile for Bryony,” she said.

“That definitely helped me keep going when it got really hard.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/4bry to view Keren's fundraising page.