Campaigner hits out at Claires Court's '2,000 supporters' claim

Claims the controversial Claires Court expansion project has received wide-spread support are a ‘desperate’ ploy by the school, a campaigner has said.

The school hopes to develop a £36m campus off Cannon Lane and redevelop its sites in College Avenue and Ray Mill Road East for housing.

This week, a spokeswoman for Claires Court told the Advertiser that 2,000 people had backed the plans, and supportive comments have been sent to the council’s planning division.

The principal of Claires Court, Hugh Wilding, said: “People across the borough and beyond are showing that they value the choice and quality of education Claires Court provides and appreciate the significant education, sporting, housing and community benefits our plans will deliver.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to provide the high-quality education and sports facilities, as well as family and affordable housing, which Maidenhead needs.

“We understand the minority of residents who feel they will be adversely impacted by proposals and we remain willing to engage with them.”

Plans include the development of 157 homes and two artificial grass hockey pitches, which could provide a new home for Maidenhead Hockey Club.

A campaign group, Cox Green Says No (CGSN), was formed to oppose the development which members say will impact on traffic and the greenbelt.

One of its creators, Phil Haseler, said several of the responses in favour of the project were sent from far outside the area.

Responses sent to the borough’s website via ‘info@mail.clairescourt-newcampus.co.uk’ include letters set to the same template from Bexhill-on-Sea, Plymouth and Fornalutx in Majorca.

Many are from Maidenhead, with others sent in from Marlow and Windsor.

Mr Haseler said: “They are just trying to gain support. We could also contact our relatives in other countries and counties in the UK.

“It shows to me they are obviously quite desperate to have this [development].”

He added he was disappointed ‘they have stooped so low as to do what they are doing’.

Mr Wilding said: “Just as the majority of our pupils come from families living in RBWM, most of the 2,000 letters of support have been submitted by residents in the borough. Indeed, the single largest block of supporters reside in SL6 postcodes, including in Cox Green. A large number of people who live outside RBWM have also taken the time to express their support for our proposals.”