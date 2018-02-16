Cox Green School to hold concert in memory of pupil killed by drink-driver

The life of an ex-pupil who ‘embodied’ Cox Green School’s musical society will be honoured in a sixth-former organised gig next month.

Bryony Hollands was 19 when she was killed by a drink-driver near Nottingham in August 2015.

The University of Sheffield student was a friend of Liam Talbot, the 18-year-old who is one of the Highfield Lane school’s sixth-formers organising RocksGreen this year.

Half of the money raised from the event on Thursday, March 1, will go to Nordoff Robbins, a London-based music therapy charity that Bryony supported.

Maidenhead resident Liam said: “We were good friends.

“She was part of the musical family (at Cox Green), if not embodied most of it.

“She helped out people with musical stuff. She wanted to use musicianship to help others.”

RocksGreen is an annual event at the school, but Liam hopes it sells out this year to raise as much money as possible for Nordoff Robbins.

His group, What The Funk, and indie band LongDayLongNight are among the acts.

Mark Hollands, Bryony’s father, said: “She wanted to be a musical therapist when she graduated.

“Obviously, she would be starting that process now.

“We are grateful that the school continues to remember Bryony in this way, after all the musical input she had when she was there.”

Visit jumblebee.co.uk/rocksgreen2018 to find out more and book.