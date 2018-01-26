Campaigners hits out at 'sob story' over Claires Court plans

Campaigners have blasted the ‘sob story’ behind an independent school’s plans for a new campus, sports ground and housing development.

The Cox Green Says No (CGSN) group has promised to keep fighting the scheme by Claires Court and house-builder Berkeley Homes for a new, unified campus.

Applications have now been submitted which, if approved, would see a £36million campus built at Ridgeway, off Cannon Lane, as well as 157 residential properties.

The school’s existing sites in College Avenue and Ray Mill Road would also be redeveloped, providing 53 and 11 homes respectively.

Phil Haseler, one of the CGSN founders, said: “They [the school] are playing on a bit of a sob story that their buildings are falling into disrepair and so they need to relocate.

“One of my arguments on that is that they’ve allowed their buildings to fall into disrepair, if that is the case.

“They bought this land in 2012 and they’ve had intention to relocate since then.”

Speaking in the new year, Hugh Wilding, Claires Court’s administrative principal, called the school’s current buildings ‘old, costly to upkeep and increasingly unsuitable’.

Mr Haseler added: “We haven’t got anything against Claires Court or independent education, but we do have a problem with what they propose to do at Cannon Lane and what that will do to the Cox Green community.”

Impact on traffic and destruction of the greenbelt are high on the list of the group’s objections.

As well as concerns the influx of families for the school and new homes will exacerbate existing congestion, there is also a desire to see the land preserved and prevent urban sprawl.

“It’s not Nimbyism,” said ex-traffic policeman Mr Haseler, defending the group’s position.

“As far as the housing goes, I’ve consulted with our local councillor, Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green), and he has told me [the borough] is on target and likely to meet the [housing] quota which has been set.

“I accept some greenbelt can be built on, but the Borough Local Plan has been written, they’ve identified pieces of land to help meet their quotas.

“This land wasn’t identified because the borough didn’t think it was suitable.”

There will be the chance to discuss the CGSN objections at a meeting organised by the group on Tuesday at Cox Green Community Centre, in Highfield Lane.

Cox Green Parish Council is also due to host a drop-in event where plans can be viewed on Thursday, February 8, also at the community centre.