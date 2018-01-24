Driver 'could have been crushed' by falling trees

A driver says he is lucky to be alive after he narrowly avoided being crushed by two falling trees.

Cox Green resident Marcus West had been travelling towards Newbury on Thursday for his first day in a new job when disaster struck at about 5.30am.

While driving along Mounts Hill, Winkfield, a large tree fell in front of his car bonnet with the 25-year-old driving straight into it.

Another tree then fell behind the car, leaving him trapped.

He had to escape from the window of his Ford Focus with police arriving on the scene shortly after.

Marcus, of Cox Green Lane, said: “I thought that I was a goner really.

“If I had arrived two seconds earlier the car could have been crushed.”

Marcus says the damage will not be covered by his insurers as they say the incident was an ‘act of God’.

He has been told to try and track down the owner of the trees.