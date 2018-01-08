Model railway enthusiasts head to Cox Green for annual exhibition

There was plenty to N-gauge with at an annual model railway exhibition.

More than 450 miniature train fans crammed into Cox Green Community Centre, in Highfield Lane, on Saturday (January 6) for the regular show organised by the Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club (MMDMRC).

Attractions included specialist stalls selling everything a collector could dream of, from pocket-sized locomotives and rolling stock to track and books.

And there were 11 working model railways of various scales and gauges.

Pride of place was taken by MMDMRC’s Cromwell Road Bridge showpiece, which features almost 40 feet of rail, built up over about five years.

Club chairman Mark Pollard said it had been another successful year for the exhibition, with a mix of ages and experiences, as well as plenty who were making their first visit.

Explaining his own interest in the hobby, whose fans include singers Sir Rod Stewart and Phil Collins, Mark said he had started as a child but lost interest before rediscovering it as a teenager while completing his Duke of Edinburgh Award.

He added: “You had to take a hobby and take it forward a bit and that’s when I got hooked, the first set I built was for O-level metal work.

“I would love to be able to draw or paint but I can’t, so I treat it as the nearest thing to an art form I can do.”