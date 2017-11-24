Councillors give backing to Lowbrook Academy expansion plans

The expansion of Lowbrook Academy was backed in principle by councillors on Wednesday — but final approval is in the hands of council officers.

The school faces a wait to move ahead with plans for a two-storey detached building to create four additional classrooms and sports hall, after members of a Maidenhead Development Management Panel voted in favour of the plans but chose to defer and delegate the application subject to an ‘appropriate travel plan’ being submitted.

The proposals would mean the school could increase its yearly intake from 30 pupils to 60.

Back in June, councillors voted against funding the £775,000 expansion at the school, in TheFairway, Cox Green.

At Wednesday’s meeting Cllr Richard Kellway (Con, Bisham and Cookham) described the school as ‘extremely successful’ with a ‘dynamic superhead’ but asked where the money would come from.

Victoria Gibson, from the borough planning department, said the school would bid for national funding after approval.

Cllrs Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said that while she was in favour of the school expansion, she had concerns about parking at school pick-up and drop-off times.

“I think it would be remiss of us as councillors knowing the situation about parking not to do anything,” she added.

“It would be wrong – we’ve got to try and help the residents every which way.”

The panel also approved the demolition of The Colonnade as part of the Chapel Arches redevelopment.

Before the application was discussed, Cllr Derek Sharp (Con, Furze Platt) left the room saying: “I don’t want people to think I am not up for the regeneration of Maidenhead but I have openly stated in planning meetings that I am not up for high rise flats, so I can’t honestly say that I am impartial.”

The panel voted to approve the demolition, which is expected to start in January.

The meeting took place at Maidenhead Town Hall.