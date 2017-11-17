Runner completes ninth half marathon in memory of sister killed by drink-driver

The sister of a 19-year-old music student killed by a drink-driver is looking forward to smashing the third fundraising target of a year-long running challenge in her memory.

The Hollands family, from Cox Green, was devastated when younger daughter Bryony died in Nottingham in August 2015.

The loss prompted Keren Hollands to set out to complete 12 half marathons in 12 months to raise money for the Brake charity, which campaigns for safer roads.

And after completing her ninth on Sunday at the Grand Union Canal Autumn Half Marathon the 23-year-old is still raring to go, egged on by two fundraising targets already hit. She has almost reached her third of £3,500.

She said: “You’re constantly training and there’s not really been any time to

recover from the last one

before it all kicks off again, but it’s great to be three quarters of the way through and the fact that I’ve raised over £3,000 has really kept me motivated.”

She added: “There’s always times which are really hard – my birthday is [on Sunday] and that is going to be quite difficult.

“It’s hard to celebrate something when she’s not there to be with you. It’s quite a long process that never really goes away, but it’s comforting to think I’m doing something good in her memory.

“I think she would be proud and it’s something that helps me get through the difficult times.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/4bry to find out more and donate.