Cox Green students meet former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso

Talented students got the chance to meet a former World Cup winner in Madrid this week.

A group of 33 students from Cox Green School met former Liverpool and Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso as part of a PE trip.

The five-day training experience with the Real Madrid Academy coaching staff saw the students visit the Bernabeu stadium and watch the Real Madrid vs Eibar fixture on Sunday.

The trip was sponsored by Analytica Resources, a telecoms, and tech recruitment company.

Jon Drye, founder of Analytica whose four children went to Cox Green School, said: “The students had a once in a lifetime opportunity to train and play football at the Real Madrid Academy and it was wonderful to be a part of it.

“The ethos of this trip was all about giving students an incredible and fun experience as well as enabling them to build some solid relationships within the group.”