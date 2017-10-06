Cox Green student to star in A Christmas Carol in the West End

“Never give up,” is the advice from a 12-year-old who will be starring as Tiny Tim in the West End just years after a major operation.

Ethan Quinn, who has cerebral palsy, has been selected for the star role in an adaptation of A Christmas Carol which is on at the Old Vic theatre from next month.

The Cox Green School pupil from Burnham underwent a £50,000 operation to remove the spasticity from his legs to improve his mobility in 2013.

He said: “Before I had to use a wheelchair 50 per cent of the time and it was only going to get worse, but since the operation it has changed completely.”

The NHS did not fund the type of operation he needed so a fundraising campaign, Happy Feet 4 Ethan, was launched to raise the money.

Since the operation Ethan has been busy performing in West End plays including The Secret Garden and Ragtime.

But he still finds the time to keep up with his school work and wants to study drama at GCSE.

He said: “I keep up with all my homework and check with my classmates if there is anything I need to catch up on. I also try and stay focused in lessons.

“I’ve never been a football boy or good at sport but acting is my thing.”

When asked what advice he would give to anyone that may struggle to achieve their dream, he said: “Just keep trying, don’t think that it’s the end.”

A Christmas Carol will run from Monday, November 20 until Saturday, January 20.

It stars Rhys Ifans as Ebenezer Scrooge.