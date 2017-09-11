'Lively atmosphere' at Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show

An array of homegrown fruit and veg, flowers, works of art and much more could be seen at the annual Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show on Saturday.

About 60 entrants of all ages showed off their work at Cox Green Community Centre in categories including knitting, cookery, handiwork and photography.

The day also included an exhibition by the Cox Green Local History Group, celebrating 40 years of the Community Centre.

Members of the Townswomen’s Guild made sure everything ran smoothly in the busy refreshments room.

Chairman of the show organising committee Helen Ford said: “It was an excellent day with a lively atmosphere.

“There were several new exhibitors in all the sections, most of whom won at least one class they entered.

“The art section was extremely well supported.”

About 100 members of the public attended the show.

Suzi Mee and Ian Wilson shared the trophies for most wins and for most points across the various sections.