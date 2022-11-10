Cookham farmer shares delight over housing measures to tackle Avian flu

A Cookham farmer has said he is ‘delighted’ the Government has introduced housing measures to help protect against avian flu.

Tom C Copas, of Copas Traditional Turkeys, said the business was ‘delighted’ the Government has ‘listened and is introducing a housing order to help protect British livestock, businesses and livelihoods’.

This comes after Mr Copas said the disease was a ‘massive concern’ for the farm and strongly encouraged bird owners to keep their animals indoors.

The implementation of measures by the Government states that all poultry and captive birds in England must be housed until further notice, following a rise in the number of cases in wild birds and on commercial premises.

The housing measures build on the ‘strengthened biosecurity measures which were introduced as part of the Avian Influenza

Prevention zone which came into force nationally in October.

Earlier this year, in January, an outbreak of avian flu was discovered near Eton and all the swans at rescue centre Swan Lifeline had to be humanely killed.

At the time a captive bird monitoring controlled zone was introduced around Eton, which was later lifted.

Mr Copas said: “We are delighted the government has listened and is introducing a housing order to help protect British livestock, businesses, and livelihoods.

“This is by no means the fix, but a good step in the right direction.

“We have had 88 bird flu cases in the UK this October compared to just one last year.

“I understand British producers have lost one million Christmas turkeys to bird flu so far and there will be more to come as and when the second variant of the diseases arrives.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure the supply of our turkeys to our customers.

“We are maintaining our bio security measures, housing our turkeys and processing as soon as possible to ensure a Copas Turkey is the centrepiece of the Christmas table once again this Christmas.”

He added: “To ensure we can supply you with a very, very special Copas turkey this year, we have started processing our birds a bit earlier than usual, restricted public access to the farm and already brought in seasonal staff.

“The birds are looking good and we are confident everyone will be able to have a Copas Christmas.”