Business gala dinner in Cookham brings firms together

Business figures were given the chance to network and share ideas as a gala dinner raised hundreds for charity last week.

The event – run by the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce – took place at the Moor Hall Hotel and Conference Centre in Cookham on Friday, October 21.

It turned out to be a sold-out occasion as 120 people attended the dinner.

Figures included Maidenhead United chairman Peter Griffin and council leader Andrew Johnson, with speeches made and a raffle held which raised £630 for Marlow-based good cause The Link Foundation, which was presented by the mayor, Cllr Christine Bateson.

Meanwhile, a violinist who has played at the Royal Albert Hall in London was also in attendance to entertain smartly dressed guests.

The evening also provided an opportunity to thank the unsung heroes in the area who often fly under the radar, with a table of Ukrainian refugees honoured on the night.

Gold-medal winning Paralympic rower Naomi Riches also gave a speech at the event.

President of the Maidenhead Chamber, Seema Goyal, who owns clothes store Goyals in Bridge Street, was pleased with how the event went.

She said: “Everything went really well, we are really pleased. It was quite a classy event and we had a bit of glamour.

“It was a full house and tickets got sold straight away. We had all the major businesses come, like Maidenhead United, Cook My Grub and all the SMEs [small and medium sized enterprises], who came to support us.

“The whole idea was to bring the business community together and after the last few years they were really pleased to be out and about again.”