Cookham Dean nursing home shows off refurbished suites

A family-owned luxury nursing home was visited by the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire to formally open its refurbished suites on Wednesday.

Harwood House, located in Spring Lane, was joined by James Puxley to officially mark the investment, which is hoped to provide better accommodation for older people.

The top floor of the home has been given a makeover to provide self-contained suites, which are designed for those who do not need care but are isolated in their own home.

The suites – called The William Fitch Suites – will also assist people who have a spouse who requires care but who do not need care themselves, and are named after William Fitch, the previous owner of the home.

Sheri-Anne Taylor, quality assurance manager at Harwood House, said: “Like all businesses in the sector our business was impacted by the pandemic in ways in which we could not have foreseen.

“In response we have reinvested and refurbished our top floor to provide self-contained suites. By re-imagining our buisness model we hope to provide accommodation for older people who do not need care but who are isolated in their own home. We are very proud of our refurbishment.”