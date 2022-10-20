Cookham primary school receives prestigious Artsmark Award

A primary school in Cookham is celebrating after receiving a prestigious Artsmark Award in the year the programme marks 20 years of arts, culture and creativity in schools.

Holy Trinity CE Primary School received the award, which is the ‘only creative quality standard for schools', accredited by Arts Council England.

The award aids schools in developing and celebrating arts and cultural education and putting creativity and wellbeing at the forefront of the curriculum.

Artsmark makes sure that every young person can be creative and have access to a ‘diverse, high-quality cultural education’.

To achieve their award, the school had to develop their arts and cultural provision to embed an ambitious and broad curriculum.

This was achieved through the creation of an overall plan that was committed to and delivered across the school.

The assessor from Artsmark commended the school on how positive it was that there was more parental involvement in arts week, in which they aided with cooking sessions, choreography, and sharing experiences of cultural traditional and festivals, and help to boost the profile of arts and culture across the school.

Headteacher of the School Lane establishment, Anna Smith, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Silver Award.

“We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark.”

Dr Darren Henley CBE, chief executive of the Arts Council, added: “I would like to congratulate Holy Trinity CE Primary School, Cookham on their Artsmark Award.

“Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, ambitious curriculum, every pupil can develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”