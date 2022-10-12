Cookham pub reopens after 'stunning' refurbishment

A Cookham pub has had a ‘serious upgrade’ after receiving a ‘stunning’ refurbishment as it reopened to guests at the weekend.

The Kings Arms, in High Street, threw open the doors to its new ‘modernised, stylish and contemporary’ interior on Saturday.

The watering hole had been closed while the work was carried out and has a menu inspired by flavours from the seasons, looked after by head chef Cristian Danaila, who has been with the pub for six years.

As part of the refurbishment, the 16th century pub has created an interior ‘fit for royalty’ with an atrium dining area, newly reinstated timber flooring throughout, and feature wallpaper and artwork inspired by the village’s history.

Furthermore, outdoor space boasts a decked dining spot and sofa seating areas surrounded by festoon lighting.

From the kitchen, guests can choose from a range of grill dishes, fresh fish, Asian influences and healthy and low calorie options and a vegan menu.

A range of small plates will also be on offer for sharing, including dishes such as chipotle sticky chicken and king oyster mushrooms.

The lunch menu will incude hand-stretched stone-baked pizzas and sandwiches, while classic cocktails will complement the food with a twist and roast dinners will be the main attraction on Sundays.

General manager Charlotte Harrison said: “I started my career at The Kings Arms back in 2006, before returning as general manager in 2021 so the pub really does mean a lot to me, and I am absolutely delighted with the results of the remodel. It looks stunning.

“At The Kings Arms, we have an enthusiastic team that truly cares about our guests, and we are all so excited to welcome guests old and new.

“Regulars need not worry; our customer favourite log fires haven’t gone anywhere, or our gorgeous garden – but everything has had a serious upgrade and looks fantastic.”

To reserve a table, visit www.thekingsarmscookham.co.uk or like the pub on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thekingsarmscookham