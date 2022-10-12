Classic market in Cookham to open in the evenings

A Cookham food market will be opening monthly in the evening.

The Metre Market started in June 2020 at Cookham Dean Village Hall and began running in Holyport War Memorial Hall in April 2021. It celebrated its second birthday in June this year.

It sells breads, sweets, savoury and baked goods, flowers, local beers, wines and fresh foods, among others from local sellers.

The new monthly evening market on Friday is from 3.30 until 7.30 with a resident DJ playing from his classic vinyl jazz collection.

There will also be a licenced bar with a guest beer from Stardust Brewery in White Waltham and selected wines from the Master of Wine from Maidenhead wine company Grape and Nectar.

There will also be takeaway options with cuisines from Argentina, Spain, Venezuelan, Korea and Italy.

Sweet treats will be available from Epic Brownies and the Eton-based Homemade by Philippa.

More, there will be a selection of local crafts with ideas for the festive season.

Metre Market will be raising money from Elizabeth House, Cookham’s day centre for independent seniors, with its charity raffle.

The next market is on Friday, October 14, 3.30-7.30pm at its usual location in Cookham Dean Village Hall.