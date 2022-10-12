TV doctor visits Cookham school to teach pupils about sleep

A celebrity doctor educated Cookham schoolchildren about the importance of a good night’s sleep as part of a countrywide roadshow alongside a furniture retailer.

Dr Ranj Singh was at Holy Trinity School in School Lane on Tuesday afternoon to visit pupils and parents in a visit organised by Furniture Village.

The firm has collaborated with the doctor and The Sleep Charity to drop by at schools across the UK to let youngsters know about sleep health tips in an initiative called School of Sleep Roadshow.

Research from The Sleep Charity has revealed that 50 per cent of children and 40 per cent of adults will have an issue with sleep at some point in their lifetime.

Dr Ranj – known for his appearances on daytime shows including This Morning – was on hand to lead an assembly at the Cookham school alongside a Q&A session with students and teachers.

As part of his visit to Berkshire, the TV personality was at Holy Family Catholic School in Slough on Tuesday morning.

Dr Ranj is also sleep and wellness ambassador for Furniture Village.

He said: “As a doctor, I know that sleep is just as essential for health and wellbeing as a balanced diet and regular exercise.

“And while children learn about the importance of nutrition and movement, it struck me that they aren’t taught the importance of a good night’s sleep, which is why I’ve joined forces with Furniture Village and The Sleep Charity to devise this programme.

“I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to speak to parents and children about a topic I’m so passionate about and hope that some of the sleep strategies and practical advice we offer can make a tangible difference to the whole family’s wellbeing.”

He added: “Sleep is always a hot topic for parents. When you combine that with having to adjust sleep schedules after six weeks off school, it can be an incredibly challenging and stressful time for children, parents and teachers.

“Sleep can have a huge impact on a child’s concentration as well as their behaviour and mood, both at home and in the classroom, which is why we’ll be offering practical advice for both children and adults to improve their quality of sleep as well as signposting parents to the free resources available on the Sleep Charity’s website.”

Visit thesleepcharity.org.uk and furniturevillage.co.uk/sleep-essentials for information.