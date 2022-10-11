Green light for vacant Cookham cafe to become home

A vacant café and grade II listed building in Cookham High Street is set to be converted to housing.

Mr Coopers Coffee House in The Nest has been approved a change of use from commercial to residential by the council.

Located within the Cookham High Street Conservation Area, The Nest was previously a single house before being partly converted in the 1970’s.

It is currently vacant but has previously functioned both as a café as well as part residential.

The application is to change the front two ground floor rooms. The only external alteration to the building is the replacement of the existing plastic and wooden porch with an aluminium and glass version.

There will be of a new boundary wall, new hard and soft landscaping and a new access between Fernlea and The Nest.

The front display window would be retained and it is ‘therefore considered, despite the proposed residential use, the proposals would retain visual interest’, council officers wrote.