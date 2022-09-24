Mourners for the Queen pick sunflowers in aid of Thames Hospice

A sunflower picking event on Saturday saw a mix of mourners for the Queen and people looking to be cheered up – all while raising much-needed funds for Thames Hospice.

Copas Traditional Turkeys hosted the Pick Your Own Sunflowers morning on its farm on Switchback Road, Cookham.

With the sun shining, the support from the public was ‘fantastic’ and the event raised a grand total of more than £1,300.

This is more than four times what it made last year, during the farm’s first ever picking event. This raised £310 in donations, which was then matched by Copas Traditional Turkeys to make £620.

This year, about 40-50 families – around 100 people – attended, so this ‘amazing’ total suggests that people averagely paid about 10 times the £1 suggested donation for their sunflowers.

This weekend’s picking event also better captured the intended spirit of the event, as last year’s took place during COVID-19.

As such, staff picked sunflowers for people and passed them to visitors, in order to keep COVID-safe.

On Saturday, several people mentioned they were picking flowers to take to Windsor Castle in honour of the Queen.

For others, the flowers were in memory of relatives who had spent their final days at Thames Hospice.

Yet more had come to be cheered up by the flowers, the sun and the surrounding views around Cliveden.

Simon Windsor, marketing manager for Copas Traditional Turkeys, said he received great feedback from those who attended.

“With the recent sad news, it was a thrill to see so many local families leaving with smiles on their faces and arms filled with sunflowers,” he added.

“A lot of people said what a fantastic event this was, and that it was just what they needed to cheer them up. People were quite emotional.”

The sunflowers were originally planted on the land as a catch crop (or cover crop) – a fast-growing plant that regenerates the soil.

Copas Traditional Turkeys noticed the public’s interest in the sunflowers and began specifically growing them for picking.

The recent rainfall came at just the right time – three weeks ago the sunflowers ‘did not look good’ because of the dry weather, which also forced Copas Traditional Turkeys to cancel its Maize Maze.

For Thames Hospice, the event means more much-needed support for patients there.

Claire Redrup, head of community and events at Thames Hospice, said:

“A blooming big thanks to Copas Traditional Turkeys and all the community who so generously supported the sunflower picking event at the weekend.

"The incredible amount raised could fund 60 hours of counselling and bereavement support to help local families in their time of need."