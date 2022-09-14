'Strange' atmosphere for novelty cart race amid Queen's death

It was a strange mixture of gravity and levity as the 15th ever Cookham Dean Gravity Grand Prix trundled on this Sunday despite news of the Queen’s passing.

Nearly 30 homemade carts hurtled 700m downhill ranging from the fast and sleek – reaching almost 30mph - to ponderous novelty entries that took more than four minutes to cross the finish line.

The tone of the event could not fail to be surreal, with weird and wonderful karts and characters dashing downhill to tumultuous applause and cheers, despite the collective sense of mourning.

The natural playfulness of the event was punctuated by periods of sombre reflection. Before the whistle, throngs of people stood silence in a poignant moment’s respect for the Queen, amid the National Anthem.

Racers described the experience as ‘very strange’ but there was a general consensus that the Queen would have approved.

On Friday, the event organisers – the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean – announced that the race would be going ahead, unlike many other events nationwide.

One of the organisers, Peter Austen, said that there was much deliberation about this – it not possible to move the date of the Gravity Grand Prix – it could only go ahead or be cancelled completely, raising no money for charity.

Since beginning, the Gravity Grand Prix has raised more than £150,000 for Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Peter added that everyone involved was ‘heavily invested’ in the event.

Cancellation would have meant that losses for all, including many charities, would be ‘considerable.’

Teams universally praised the organisers for their quick action in asking participants what they would prefer – and the unifying voice was that the show must go on.

There were, as usual, a large number of novelty carts and teams.

Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) – a Taplow playground for people with disabilities – was racing for the first time this year.

TVAP’s kart, Swings and Roundabouts, sat its rider Ben Harris in a pretend swing, surrounded by pinwheels, a mini roundabout, bubble blowers and toys.

Hedgehog in a Hurry, complete with cardboard spines, won the Spirit of the Event award – and lost his nose in the process.

Meanwhile, Ben Ash and Alex Smith drove a Star Wars themed kart with ‘jets’ made of homebrew barrels.

Ben said he felt it was important that people still get out and live life.

“There’s a lot of things being cancelled at the moment, but everyone mourns in their own way,” he said.

One runner-up for the Best Novelty kart was the Life is a Beach team, a six-wheeler adorned with every kind of beach inflatable – and featuring a trailer with a brave blow-up doll riding atop her very own giant flamingo.

The team cobbled together the kart in about a week. The ‘too responsive’ cart gave them a ‘sketchy ride’, but thoughts of the queen were not far from their minds.

Driver Callum James said he felt the event was ‘a celebration’ of the Queen’s life.

“We didn’t want to be at home depressed about the Queen. I think it’s a good thing, coming together and there are smiles on so many people’s faces.”

Fellow driver Cameron McKie-Smith added: “I think it’s what communities need – we’re very lucky to have this and it would be a shame to cancel it at a time when actually, this benefits people.”

Simon Dando, in a Scooby Doo costume, was driving a Scooby kart for The Mystery Machine has raised nearly £5,000 over the years for charity.

“She was 96, she had an amazing life, an amazing reign, and I think we should celebrate that,” he said.

Cookham Dean Primary School stood out with a wide and elaborate kart complete with a dragon and other fairy tale theming. It won the Best Novelty prize.

The float-like kart was flanked by a Wicked Witch and Snow White whizzing down the hill on one-wheeled electric skateboards.

This is the school’s second year in the competition, where children designed what they would like the kart to look like – from doughnuts to unicorns. The cart was then built by parents.

All children were asked to come dressed as fairytale characters in support of the race.

“We haven’t forgotten [the Queen] – we’re all still remembering her,” said Fenella Reekie, headmistress, dressed in a costume of Princess Fiona from Shrek.

“But we also felt it was really important to raise that money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance – it’s not just about fun, it’s a lot of money, which makes a huge difference to them.

“The Queen definitely had a sense of humour. I hope she would [approve].”

As a further strange twist to the day, three different carts won first place for the Fastest Time, hitting 1 minute 8 seconds – four seconds faster than the previous record.

Television star Ross Kemp presented winners with their trophies and medals.

Peter said organisers were pleased by the number of people who showed up and ‘showed the right level of respect’ for the minute’s silence.