Impressive artwork at Cookham Arts Club exhibition

Cookham Arts Club has thanked its members and the community for helping to support its summer exhibition.

An impressive selection of artwork has been on display at Pinder Hall over the past weeks.

This included a collection of 32 paintings capturing Cookham High Street which had previously been on show at the Elizabeth House Day Centre.

Sandy Herz scooped this year’s best in show prize for her piece titled Incoming Light while Alison Pink won the crafts section.

Exhibition organiser Wendy Mercer said: “We spend the whole weekend setting up the exhibition and members come along and volunteer their whole time to make the exhibition as lovely as it is.

“We also want to thank all the local people for supporting us.

“On our preview evening we had a lot of local people who came and enjoyed a glass of wine and bought something.

“Even if it’s only a card, it helps support the club to keep running.”