Cookham Dean fete returns with dog show, vegetable display and ukulele band

The Cookham Dean Village Fete is set for September 17 with a colourful vegetable display, ukulele band and the dog show – a returning fete favourite.

The fete will be from 1-5pm on the Cookham Dean Old Cricket Common.

It will feature a Food Fayre, craft tent, stalls selling gifts and homemade produce and a visit from live animals with Basil & Crew Mobile Farm.

There will also be an art

display, tombola, silent auction and entertainment for children – as well as live music from the Cookham Cluckers Ukulele Band.

The dog show will take place from 2-2.30pm and the second half at 3-3.30pm. Registration is at 12.30pm. Staging of entries for the Flower & Produce Show will take place in the village hall from 9am to 11am.

Towards the end of the day there will be an auction of the produce from the Produce Show by the war memorial.

“The fete has been going for about 40 years and spun out from the flower show,” said fete co-

ordinator Pam Forrester.

“It’s a very colourful, pretty thing to see and the children love it.”

All profits from the fete will go to local charities.

At last year’s fete, £5,000 was raised and split between various charities including The Brett Foundation, Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and Maidenhead Foodshare.

This year, the Samaritans of Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead will be running the silent auction, the tombola will be run by the NSPCC and teas will be sold by Elizabeth House.

For more information see the Cookham Dean Fete Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CDFETE2019