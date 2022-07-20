Community mourns Cookham parish councillor and 'gentleman' Martin Coker

A Cookham Parish Council member and key figure in the community has passed away aged 75.

Martin Coker was a parish councillor for 22 years. He was also a Lib Dem canvasser and was involved in a great number of groups, organisations and committees.

He was school governor of Cookham Rise Primary for around 20 years and was chairman of the Cookham Flood Committee.

A train enthusiast, Martin was a member of the Marlow-Maidenhead Passenger Association, which lobbies to improve services and facilities for passengers.

He was also involved in community youth clubs and was the organiser of the Blessing of the Graves every November at St Edmund Campion church.

Scores of tributes have been paid to Martin at the announcement of his death on the Facebook page of his wife, Jackie Coker.

She wrote: “I am heartbroken, my Martin sadly passed away at 2.15am on the July 14, 2022 with us by his side.

“He was such a wonderful, clever man, husband, dad and grandad who is and always will be deeply missed. We are all devastated.”

Speaking to the Advertiser, Jackie said: “The comments people put on there were lovely. Everyone calls him a gentleman. Someone called him ‘one in a million.’ We are a close family, we loved him to bits.”

Tech-savvy across the board, Martin is remembered for being the ‘go-to guy’ for help with technology.

He was a professional in colour printing, working with Vogue and other magazines and lecturing on his trade at universities.

“He would do anything for anyone to help them out,” said his daughter Sarah Watts. “He went above and beyond for the community.”

Cllr Mandy Brar, who is also on Cookham Parish Council, worked with Martin since 1990.

She said: “He was a very hard worker, a very clever man and a gentleman. I worked closely with him all the time – when you work with someone that closely it’s like another family. He will be missed greatly.”

A man with ‘a creative eye’, Martin was passionate for music all his life. He was a keen amateur radio broadcaster for many years, talking to people all over the world.

Martin was also an enthusiastic photographer who enjoyed developing film and digital photo editing.

He inspired Sarah to study photography at university and bought his beloved grandson Casper his first camera.

“He was such a supportive father and we were absolutely blessed to have him in our lives,” added Sarah.

“The [Facebook] comments keep coming in, it’s amazing. I wish he was here to see how much he was respected and adored."

Martin passed away on July 14 after receiving care at Thames Hospice. Martin had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014 and fell ill in 2019.

The funeral service is on July 30 at 10.30am at St Edmund Campion church. A Celebration of Life will be held in St Edmund Campion hall, adjacent to the church, starting at 12.15pm.

Anyone who wishes to can make donations in memory of Martin to the Parkinson’s Disease Society or to Thames Hospice.