Cookham school transported to Victorian-era London

Budding actors and actresses at Herries Preparatory School were transported to Victorian-era London for a school play production last week.

The Dean Lane school put on a performance of ‘Olivia’ on Monday, a play written by Malcolm Sircom which traces the steps of a downtrodden orphan to the bright lights of London.

A cast of 25 students were allocated a variety of roles including flower sellers, orphans and cameos for George Bernard Shaw, Ebenezer Scrooge and Sherlock Holmes on a readaptation of well-known Charles Dickens play Oliver.

The school reception hall was converted into the renowned Covent Garden Market, providing a warm welcome to the audience as they arrived.

The feel-good show included ‘funny moments’ as well as ‘plenty of catchy songs to sing and dance’ along to.

Herries said it was ‘so proud of all the children for managing to pick up credible Cockney accents and for bringing Victorian London back to life’.