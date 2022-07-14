Cookham primary school remains 'good' after Ofsted inspection

A primary school in Cookham continues to be a ‘good’ school following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The inspection of Cookham Rise Primary School, in High Road, took place over the course of two days in April, with the report released on Friday, July 1.

Ofsted praised the school for being ‘a beacon of excellence’ due to the ‘high value that parents, pupils, staff and the local authority’ hold towards the institution.

With well-behaved pupils, ‘everyone understands the need to be respectful and safe’, the report added.

The educationwatchdog said that students are able to enjoy ‘key aspects of school life’ such as the environment and issues relating to the real world.

Curriculum leaders are said to have ‘secure subject knowledge’, allowing them to design an ‘engaging’ and ‘ambitious’ curriculum for youngsters.

There does remain some room for improvement within some subject areas at Cookham Rise, Oftsed said, specifically in the earlier years. It is said that some teachers ‘do not know what students have learnt in the past’, which suggests students may be delayed from progression.

Despite these issues not being a ‘quick fix’, Ofsted said ‘lengths have been taken’ to review safeguarding arrangements and praised a ‘positive outcome’ for the school.

