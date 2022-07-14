In pictures: Cookham school's fete raises thousands with day of fun

The Cookham Dean Primary School Summer Fete took place on Saturday – featuring an obstacle course set up by a champion obstacle course runner from Cookham.

The fete ran from 11.30am until 3.30pm on the school playing field.

The small obstacle course was run by Lou Ferriman, a school parent and obstacle course runner who was crowned world champion in her age category in the Spartan World Championships last year.

While the mini obstacle course was for the children, there was also a tyre-flip challenge for the adults.

Also at the event were two jubilee-themed bouncy castles – one in the form of a large bouncy slide celebrating iconic London landmarks, and a smaller classic castle for younger children.

Berkshire Birds of Prey, a small family-run firm providing experiences for public or private hire, were also there with eight birds for visitors to admire.

There was also a beat the goalie event, pocket-money stalls, soft toy tombola, with donations of toys from Mattel, a bar, a barbecue, hook-a-duck, coconut shy, panning for gold, silent auction, face-painting, crafting, water fight and a performance from the school choir.

There was a raffle with prizes coming from a number of local businesses, including Goyals, Devine Flowers and The Little Bookshop in Cookham to name a few.

Tori Dixon, co-chair of Cookham Dean Primary School PTA, said: “It was absolutely baking hot – and busy, with at least a couple of hundred people, probably more, given how much we raised.”

The final amount is still being checked but is estimated to be at least £8,000.

Lou Ferriman said: “We’ve had a brilliant day. The kids have been so determined – so many children have kept coming back determined to beat their times again and again.

“So nice to see them getting involved in a relatively unknown sport and it’s giving them so much joy.”

Parent Marie Hepworth said: “It was so nice to be there, the last fete was in 2019 so it’s been a long time. The kids [were] loving it, running around with their friends, going on the bouncy castle, all things that kids should be doing but we haven’t been able to for a while.”

Sophie Dixon, aged six, said: “I really like seeing the owls [from Berkshire Birds of Prey] and I held one on my arm.”

The fundraising from the fete has been ‘a record’ for recent times, earning the school ‘much needed funds’ to benefit the children.

View or purchase 'Tiser photos for this event at www.baylismediaphotos.co.uk/gallery/home/178613/cookham-dean-134683.html