Stanley Spencer portrait valued at around £300,000 up for sale

A Stanley Spencer portrait of one of his Cookham friends – valued at hundreds-of-thousands-of-pounds – is up for grabs at the Bonhams Modern British and Irish Art sale.

Mrs Linda Few Brown by Stanley Spencer was painted in 1958 and has a price estimate of £250,000 to £350,000.

The portrait was commissioned by the sitter’s mother, Dorothy Milling, who also suggested the pose of her daughter leaning over the stable-style door.

On her marriage in 1955, Linda moved to Cookham Dean and she and her husband Peter were near neighbours of the artist.

The work took a month of sittings to complete. Each day Linda would collect Spencer from his home in Cookham Rise on her Vespa scooter and take him home again.

Mrs Linda Few Brown was exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1959 since when it has not been seen in public.

The sale will take place on Wednesday, June 22.