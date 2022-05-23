IN PICTURES: Squeeze and Wet Wet Wet perform at Let's Rock the Moor

Photos by Ian Longthorne

Squeeze and Wet Wet Wet rounded off a glorious day in the sunshine as Let’s Rock the Moor returned to Cookham on Saturday.

Thousands attended the retro festival for a day of music, partying, costumes, and celebration in more than 20°C heat.

It was the first time the festival had been held since 2019, with revellers being treated to acts from across the 80s and 90s.

As a precedent for the day, Heatwave kicked things off at just before 12am, with Red Box and Tenpole Tudor then taking to the stage.

Sydney Youngblood, Jason Donovan and Go West also entertained attendees, with many soaking up the atmosphere during in fancy dress.

During the intervals, Pat Sharp and Nathan Moore were among those creating a party in the VIP Lounge.

.@patsharp on top form at Let's Rock the Moor pic.twitter.com/wRrAlPjojU — Shay Bottomley (@ShayBottomley) May 22, 2022

The day culminated in the headline acts, with Wet Wet Wet getting the crowd on their feet with a brilliant rendition of Love Is All Around, most famously known for its role in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Squeeze sent thousands home with a smile, performing many of their greatest hits including Cool for Cats, Tempted and Up the Junction.

The festival marks the first of a 14-stop tour for the Let’s Rock group, with tickets on sale for next year’s event on sale in September.

To purchase any of the photos in our gallery, please click here.