Road closures planned for Let's Rock the Moor

Let’s Rock the Moor returns for its 12th edition this weekend with a number of road and footpath closures in place to facilitate the event.

Following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and poor weather respectively, the festival will be returning to Cookham for the first time in three years.

Let’s Rock The Moor 2022 will be headlined by 80s sensation’s Squeeze, who are joined by Wet Wet Wet, Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, Nick Heywood, Go West, Pigbag, The Selecter, Jason Donovan, Scritti Politti, Johnny Hates Jazz and many more.

Although the festival has come a long way since the first edition by the side of the road in 2009, road

closures are expected to be in place on Saturday, May 21, for the safety of attendees leaving the festival.

Furthermore, a number of footpaths are already partially closed. Footpaths No. 39 and 40 are closed until Tuesday, May 24 whilst setup and disassembly of the festival takes place.

From 9pm to 11.30pm on the day of the event, The Pound will be closed between the junctions with Maidenhead Road and School Lane.

The National Trust car park in The Pound will also be closed during that period of time with no vehicles

allowed into or out of the car park.

There is likely to be some disruption due to this closure. The fastest diversion to take is by travelling south down Maidenhead Road and Cookham Road, turning left onto Ray Mill Road before heading back towards Cookham via Sutton Road.

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the event, with a number rolling over their tickets from previous years.

Furthermore, there are also opportunities for volunteers raising funds for Child Bereavement UK to attend for free after four hours of service at the festival itself.

Tickets for the event are still available from www.

letsrockthemoor.com