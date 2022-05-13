Cookham company savours success in national gin awards

A cocktail company has sampled the taste of success after scooping two awards at the world’s largest dedicated gin competition.

Cookham Cocktail Club’s signature sipping gin, Gin No.5, is its only gin so far – but nonetheless it won two accolades at The Gin Awards 2022.

In a blind taste test, it was marked the world’s best new contemporary gin and the best English contemporary gin (42 per cent alcohol or below).

The gin is composed of 11 different botanicals with black and pink peppercorns, cinnamon and cardamom, balanced with yuzu peel and blackcurrant.

Cookham Cocktail Club was founded by Julia Herd and Stephanie Maher. It launched officially in March.

“To be awarded not one but two accolades, two months after launch in The World Gin Guide Awards is absolutely mind-blowing,” said Jules.

“We were glad to be in the position of being nominated so we were very, very surprised to win.”

They pair try to work with local businesses where possible and have recently developed a gin sorbet through partnering with Agosti Gelato – expected to feature at Pub in the Park. Their latest project sees them working with Moneyrow Beans on a gin espresso martini.

It has had to accelerate its product development due to increased demand as a result of the award, said Jules. Cookham Cocktail Club hopes to bring out a second white spirit in September.

The pair have secured listing with the Karma Sanctum Hotel Group and are in conversations with a number of other luxury hotel chains.

Following the awards, Michelin-starred restaurants are also asking for samples of the gin.

Things are moving fast for the duo within its events organising aspect as well.

Alongside developing spirits, Cookham Cocktail Club provides at-home cocktail tastings, including taste-focused cocktail shots.

It has attended pop-up events in the Bel and The Dragon and Cookham Dean Cricket Club – and is set for a large pop-up in Maidenhead soon with 200 guests. It is also planning two Jubilee events.

“We’re solidifying our position in Cookham and because of this award’s national appeal, have lots more opportunities and not enough hours in the day,” said Jules.

“We’ve been told by other Cookham businesses it’s good for them as well – it helps put Cookham on the map.”