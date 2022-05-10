Let's Rock the Moor to return to Cookham after three-year hiatus

Festivalgoers will be hoping it will be third time lucky as Let’s Rock the Moor returns to Cookham on Saturday, May 21.

After the pandemic and inclement weather cancelled the 2020 and 2021 events respectively, the retro festival returns to Marsh Meadow for the first time since 2019.

Let’s Rock The Moor 2022 will be headlined by 80s sensation’s Squeeze. who are joined by Wet Wet Wet, Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, Nick Heywood, Go West, Pigbag, The Selecter, Jason Donovan, Scritti Politti, Johnny Hates Jazz and many more.

The Cookham festival - the original Let’s Rock event which began in 2009 - is the first of 14 across the year.

"We’ve heard great things about Let’s Rock and are looking forward to making our debut with a headline set," said Squeeze, who are well-known for their hits including Cool For Cats, Up the Junction and Pulling Mussels.

Approximately 10,000 peole are expected to attend the event, which helps to raise money for charity.

Organisers of the festivals, Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith, said in a statement: “We’ve been humbled by the loyalty and passion of the Let’s Rock family who have stuck with us through what has been an incredibly challenging couple of years.

“We’re so grateful for your continued support and we honestly can’t thank you enough.

“We’re so excited to be back with a full summer of shows in 2022 and we genuinely can’t wait to see you all there.”

Official charity partner Child Bereavement UK is also offering opportunities for residents to give four hours of their free time selling wristbands and raffle tickets to raise funds in supporting the charity’s work.

Lorna Murchie, community projects manager for Child Bereavement UK said: ‘This year Child Bereavement UK is delighted to be the beneficiary charity of some of the UK’s most anticipated festivals and gigs.

“Our volunteers tell us they have a great time soaking up the festival atmosphere and seeing their favourite acts, in return for just a few hours of their time helping us raise much-needed funds.

“If you’re tempted to join in, please visit our website to find out how you can get involved.”

For more information on volunteering at Let’s Rock the Moor, visit www.childbereavementuk.org/Event/festivals

For tickets and further information about the festival itself, visit: www.letsrockthemoor.com