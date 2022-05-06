Cookham Dean plants tree to mark Platinum Jubilee

A flowering cherry tree has been planted by members of Cookham and Cookham Dean Horticultural Society and Wild Cookham to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Local horticulturalist, Carolyn Foster, was on hand with her son Tom to plant the tree at the Old Cricket Common adjacent to the Cookham Dean Cricket Pavilion.

The cherry tree is symbolic of spring, a time of renewal and with short lived blossom, a reminder to live in the moment.

There was blazing sunshine and camaraderie amongst all members of the two groups, who helped dig a new home for the tree.

Heather Conlin, chair of the horticultural society said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is about celebrating together as a community and it is lovely that we have been able to join forces with Wild Cookham to provide a lasting legacy for the village.”