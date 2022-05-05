Speedwatch group says data proves 'dangerous speeding' in Cookham

A community speedwatch group has said their collection of data proves the need for action against ‘dangerous speeding’ in Cookham.

Allan McGregor helped to set up the group after becoming concerned over the speeds of drivers along the B4447.

Since they started collecting data in January this year, the group has recorded 1,108 vehicles at more than 35mph.

During the 48 sessions so far held by the group, one in five motorists were recorded in excess of the official threshold for speeding.

Allan and his colleagues have been recording speeds in both directions at varying times of the day in the hope that this proves to police the issues are not limited to certain hours or directions.

Some vehicles have been recorded speeding more than 20mph over the 30mph speed limit.

Although drivers do not receive a fine if they are recorded speeding by community speedwatch groups, they can receive a warning letter.

With the initial six-month required collection nearing its conclusion, Allan told the Advertiser that he believes the data is clear evidence that more permanent measures are required to address speeding on the road.

“The data supports what many of us in the neighbourhood believe, that it’s far too fast, far too regular and at all times of the day,” said Allan.

“Something needs to be done, and all we can do is provide the data.

“I would like to see Thames Valley Police saying ‘OK, you have got us the data that we said you needed to get us, and we are going to put some measures in place’”.

He added that ‘speeding is reduced’ when himself and his colleague are on patrol, adding that he had seen drivers slow down upon seeing the group armed with speedguns.

“When we’re not there, and I’m out walking the dog or whatever, it’s like there’s no memory of needing to slow down,” continued Allan.

The group is set to have a meeting with TVP where they will review the data collected and decide what steps to take after the required six-month collection has been completed.

“If we haven’t proved the case in six months, what will change in nine months, or 12 months?” asked Allan.

“We’ve identified it’s a dangerous piece of road; people are going too fast, and after a six-month period there’s no sign of it slowing down.

“Our group has complied with exactly what was asked of them. [We need] six months of hard data, and it proves after five months that there’s constant speeding, so I’m really not sure what else we can do.”