Tickets still available for anticipated Cookham Festival events

The Cookham Festival is just two weeks away with tickets still for sale for several anticipated events.

Some ‘firm favourites’ include entertaining showbiz insight with Sir Michael Parkinson, Stars of the West End with Toby Cruse, James Church Cabaret Night and Peter Wilson’s Comedy Club.

The first of these will be on May 6 – An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson.

Sir Michael will be showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, journeying from his humble roots in a pit village to a show that defined Saturday night for many.

On May 8, impresario Toby Cruse will be leading stars of

musical theatre on a whistle-stop tour of the West End and Broadway.

He will be joined by Mike Sterling (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Oliver!); Shona Lindsay (Phantom of the Opera, Grease, Singin’ in the Rain); Tom Solomon (Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Les Misérables); and Jayne O'Mahony (Evita, Les Misérables as both young and adult Cosette).

A festival favourite, Peter Wilson’s Comedy Club, is returning on Thursday, May 19. The night will feature top comedians from the London comedy circuit.

James Church will be presenting his cabaret night with Rosemary Ashe, a renowned West End of 40 years.

Also performing will be Martin Dickinson (Mamma Mia!, We Will Rock You, The Sound of Music).

To see the full event calendar and book tickets, visit www.cookhamfestival.co.uk/event-calendar